More Oklahomans qualify for financial assistance for health insurance coverage Expanded subsidies allow some Oklahomans to pay $0 per month, under the American Rescue Plan Act

More Oklahomans are now eligible to receive additional funding that will lower their monthly costs for health insurance coverage.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which went into effect on April 1:
- Oklahomans currently enrolled in a 2021 Marketplace plan may qualify for
- additional tax credits.
- More Oklahomans may qualify for help paying for 2021 health coverage, even those who weren't eligible in the past.
- After additional savings are applied, monthly premiums will decrease.
Examples of potential savings*:
- A 40-year-old, single, non-smoker living in Oklahoma County with anannual income below $32,200, may now qualify to pay $0 per month for a BCBSOK Blue Advantage Bronze plan with the new savings. Their previous health insurance premium payment was $99 per month.
- A family of four (two 40-year-old adults with two 12-year-old children) non-smokers, living in Muskogee County with an annual income below $66,250 may now qualify to pay $0 per month for a BCBSOK Blue Advantage Bronze plan.
*Health Insurance Marketplace Calculator | KFF
Premiums may vary based on county, age, income, family size, smoking status and other criteria. The above examples are for demonstration as each applicant is unique. BCBSOK offers plan options in all of Oklahoma's
77 counties.
"With the new savings, more Oklahomans are able to qualify for lower cost health care coverage," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D.
"As the state's oldest and largest not-for-profit health insurer, we are committed to providing quality, cost-effective coverage to every person in Oklahoma," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D During this special enrollment period, which runs now through August 15, 2021, anyone who needs individual coverage is eligible to apply, as a qualifying life event is not required.
To help Oklahomans navigate their options and check eligibility for expanded subsidies, a team of licensed specialists are available to assist. Contact BCBSOK's Mobile Assistance Center (MAC) for one on one help available in person, by phone or virtually.
To see upcoming dates and locations for in-person assistance or to make an appointment, visit BlueNearYouOK.com or call 888-346-9636. Bilingual assistance is available.