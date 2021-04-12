More Oklahomans qualify for financial assistance for health insurance coverage Expanded subsidies allow some Oklahomans to pay $0 per month, under the American Rescue Plan Act

77 counties.

"With the new savings, more Oklahomans are able to qualify for lower cost health care coverage," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D.

"As the state's oldest and largest not-for-profit health insurer, we are committed to providing quality, cost-effective coverage to every person in Oklahoma," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham, M.D During this special enrollment period, which runs now through August 15, 2021, anyone who needs individual coverage is eligible to apply, as a qualifying life event is not required.

To help Oklahomans navigate their options and check eligibility for expanded subsidies, a team of licensed specialists are available to assist. Contact BCBSOK's Mobile Assistance Center (MAC) for one on one help available in person, by phone or virtually.

To see upcoming dates and locations for in-person assistance or to make an appointment, visit BlueNearYouOK.com or call 888-346-9636. Bilingual assistance is available.