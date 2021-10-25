More bison in Oklahoma? Tribal leaders celebrate Buffalo Management Act

The American buffalo might become more plentiful in Oklahoma as the result of bipartisan legislation being celebrated by Native American leaders across the state.

The Indian Buffalo Management Act would create a permanent program within the Department of Interior to support tribal management and utilization of the historical resource.

“The American buffalo is more than the state animal of Oklahoma — it is a respected and honored resource for Native American communities," Sen. Jim Inhofe, among sponsors of the bill, said in a written statement.

Once numbering in the many tens of millions and ranging over most of what is now the continental United States, north into Canada and Alaska and south into northern Mexico, the buffalo were hunted almost to extinction by the late 1800s.

In 1900, only about 300 were known to survive.

Today the American buffalo, also known as the American bison, numbers in the several hundred thousands, including a herd introduced into remote northeast Russia 15 years ago.

Since 1992, a consortium of American Indian groups called the Intertribal Buffalo Council has fostered bison programs to not only grow the herds but reestablish the connections between native people and the buffalo.