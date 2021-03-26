Mobile ID App Shortens In-Person Visits For REAL ID

In January, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced they were relaunching their Mobile ID app with exciting new features. The biggest game-changer is the ability to pre-enroll for the federally mandated REAL ID, which has a looming deadline of October 1, 2021.
With the anticipated surge for in-person visits related to REAL ID compounded by delays and closures caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, DPS was looking for ways to reduce foot traffic within their physical locations and improve customer satisfaction. By adding REAL ID pre-enrollment to the free Mobile ID App, residents are now able to start the REAL ID process from the comfort of home. Mobile ID users can use the app’s checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, then upload them using their smartphone camera, and finally, answer a brief questionnaire. By completing these steps in advance, applicants have experienced a 40-50% decrease in their transaction time during their in-person visit to both DPS and tag agent locations.
Since the app’s relaunch in January, more than 35K Oklahoma residents have downloaded Mobile ID, with 2K + already using the app to upload their required documents for REAL ID.
“DPS is constantly working on ways to better and more efficiently serve our customers,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “The Mobile ID App pre-enrollment function is one of the solutions we’ve identified to streamline the REAL ID process. We encourage Oklahomans who need a REAL ID to take advantage of this time-saving service.”
How to Pre-Enroll for REAL ID: https://youtu.be/jZGAAWp1xjg
Schedule an appointment at a DPS location at inlineonline.ok.gov.
Schedule an appointment with your tag agency. Approved list of tag agents: https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/dls/motor_license_agents.php?q=accepts_birth_certificate
To learn more about where you can use Oklahoma’s Mobile ID, please visit www.ok.gov/dps/mid. To download the app, please visit the App Store or Google Play Store.