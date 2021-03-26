Mobile ID App Shortens In-Person Visits For REAL ID

In January, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced they were relaunching their Mobile ID app with exciting new features. The biggest game-changer is the ability to pre-enroll for the federally mandated REAL ID, which has a looming deadline of October 1, 2021.

With the anticipated surge for in-person visits related to REAL ID compounded by delays and closures caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, DPS was looking for ways to reduce foot traffic within their physical locations and improve customer satisfaction. By adding REAL ID pre-enrollment to the free Mobile ID App, residents are now able to start the REAL ID process from the comfort of home. Mobile ID users can use the app’s checklist to confirm they have the correct documents, then upload them using their smartphone camera, and finally, answer a brief questionnaire. By completing these steps in advance, applicants have experienced a 40-50% decrease in their transaction time during their in-person visit to both DPS and tag agent locations.