Miss Rodeo OK 2022 Anna Woolsey, of Skiatook, joins Claremore’s Stampede PRCA Rodeo

Miss Rodeo Oklahoma 2022 Anna Woolsey is set to join the 76th Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo.

Woolsey, a Skiatook native, is among members of the Oklahoma Rodeo Royalty who will participate in Boots on the Boulevard at Stamped Park in Claremore’s historic downtown on May 26.

She will join Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen 2022-Myranda Kistler, of Claremore, and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Princess 2022-Dalli Moore, of Oologah, to sell tickets, autograph pictures and visit with the crowd.

Woolsey is the 21-year-old daughter of Chris and Morgan Woolsey, both of Skiatook. She is a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where she earned her associates in managerial business.

Woolsey was on scholarship for the equestrian team where she was a Reserve National Champion her freshman year and High Point Rider of the region sophomore year. She was qualified individually in the reining and horsemanship, and was the team rider for reining and horsemanship going into semifinals her sophomore year.

Woolsey competed in her first queen contest when she was 13 years old, where she won Skiatook Princess. She then went on to win Miss ACRA and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen 2017.

She grew up showing reining horses under the guidance of her father. She was a finalist at the AQHYA World show in the ranch riding, sixth in the nation for the American Quarter Horse Association in ranch riding, a multiple American Buckskin Horse Association world and reserve world champion,and is a multiple year-end winner in the ranch riding, reining and working cow horse boxing for the OQHYA.

Along with being an active member of the AQHA, she is an active foster for the Skiatook Paws and Claws animal rescue. She volunteers her time at adoption events and has fostered out over 300 dogs since the age of 17. Rescuing and fostering dogs is a big part of Anna’s life.

Anna’s motto is, “Every time we foster, our hearts break a little so theirs never have to again.”

Woolsey transferred to Oklahoma State University this past semester where she is majoring in interior design.