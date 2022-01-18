 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle school students compete in Patriots Pen writing contest
Patriot Pen winners

Former Post Commander Larry Hill and current Post Commander James Glen present awards to this year's Patriot's Pen Contest Winners Cash Herren, Patience Waller, and Hanah Gruenwald.

 Lindsey Chastain

Each year more than 125,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

This year's theme was "How Can I Be A Good American?"

Mrs. Postier and Mrs. Steffans from Newman Middle School both had students enter the contest. Cash Herren is in 7th grade and won 1st place. He received a $300.00 cash prize. Patience Waller is a 7th grader and she won 2nd place. She received $200.00. Hanah Gruenwald is an 8th grader and she won 3rd place. She received $100.00.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

