Middle school students compete in Patriots Pen writing contest

Each year more than 125,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief.

This year's theme was "How Can I Be A Good American?"

Mrs. Postier and Mrs. Steffans from Newman Middle School both had students enter the contest. Cash Herren is in 7th grade and won 1st place. He received a $300.00 cash prize. Patience Waller is a 7th grader and she won 2nd place. She received $200.00. Hanah Gruenwald is an 8th grader and she won 3rd place. She received $100.00.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.