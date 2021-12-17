Meats on Main opens downtown, reboots part of Skiatook's history

Meats on Main held its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Owner Linda Frazier said she wanted to provide something better for Skiatook.
Meats on Main is a full-service deli offering old-fashioned deli sandwiches, beef pork and chicken from a local co-op in Arkansas, and a wide variety of cheeses. Sandwiches can be made to order or are premade, and customers can watch the meat and cheese being sliced behind the counter.
“One you have a deli sandwich, you won’t want another hamburger,” Frazier said.
The deli is located at 215 W. Rogers Blvd. in downtown Skiatook. This location is unique because Frazier and building owner Adam Clement have worked tirelessly to retain important parts of the building’s history.
When you walk into the deli, the first thing you notice is one wall covered with a huge photograph of the original building, which housed the Hardware and Furniture Store. In the photo, the people of Skiatook have gathered in front of the building for the photo.
You can see the brick from the original structure on the opposite wall.
“We fought really hard to keep that wall,” Frazier said. “That’s the whole reason we wanted to be in this location. That wall was built in 1902. If walls could talk…”
Frazier wanted to keep Skiatook’s history alive. When Nobles, who has a long history in the city, closed, Frazier wanted to continue the tradition of having a meat counter. Rehabilitation of the building started about three years ago. When Clement bought the building, it was about to be condemned.
“It’s time-consuming and takes passion for providing something better,” Frazier said.
And rehabbing the building wasn’t without problems. It took hours to clean and get it ready for any kind of construction to take place. And Clement ran into other problems as well, from contractors taking his money and not completing the job to a sewer pipe breaking. But he had a vision and a passion for bringing back the building and helping revitalize downtown Skiatook.
Once the building was ready, Frazier used all local companies to bring the deli to life, including Blue Collar Construction and Harry Potter Electric.
“I wanted my kids to know where I grew up,” Frazier said. “Skiatook’s history is not taught in our schools, and it’s important that we pass on that history.”
Frazier has four adult children and two adopted children. The adult children had all moved away but are now moving back to Skiatook, and Frazier couldn’t be happier.
In addition to its deli offerings, Meats on Main serves a true piece of Skiatook history and tradition to share with the entire community.
“My friends and I used to go to John’s Drug on the corner downtown every day after school to get a cherry ice. Now, Meats on Main is the home of the original cherry ice,” Frazier said.
Frazier reached out to the owner’s relatives and was able to get the original recipe for the cherry ice.
Frazier said, “I am excited to reboot that tradition and hope that kids will want to come here after school just the way we did to get a cherry ice.”