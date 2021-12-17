Meats on Main opens downtown, reboots part of Skiatook's history

Meats on Main held its Grand Opening on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Owner Linda Frazier said she wanted to provide something better for Skiatook.

Meats on Main is a full-service deli offering old-fashioned deli sandwiches, beef pork and chicken from a local co-op in Arkansas, and a wide variety of cheeses. Sandwiches can be made to order or are premade, and customers can watch the meat and cheese being sliced behind the counter.

“One you have a deli sandwich, you won’t want another hamburger,” Frazier said.

The deli is located at 215 W. Rogers Blvd. in downtown Skiatook. This location is unique because Frazier and building owner Adam Clement have worked tirelessly to retain important parts of the building’s history.

When you walk into the deli, the first thing you notice is one wall covered with a huge photograph of the original building, which housed the Hardware and Furniture Store. In the photo, the people of Skiatook have gathered in front of the building for the photo.

You can see the brick from the original structure on the opposite wall.