Maverick Williams and Colton Slaven top of Skiatook High School Class of 2021

Maverick Williams is the Skiatook High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian. Williams attended Sperry High School from pre-k through eighth grade before moving to Skiatook his freshman year. He made the move to have access to more rigorous classes and already knew he wanted to be the Valedictorian.

Williams competes on the debate team and is the Student Council treasurer. He also work part-time at Andolini’s pizza in Tulsa. He received a full scholarship to Yale University, where he will study political science and global affairs this fall.

“I knew I wanted to move to the east coast, because I had visited the area,” Williams said. “I have always wanted to try living somewhere else for the experience.”

Williams chose to study political science because he has always been involved with politics and government. He would also be in a position to find employment anywhere in the United States or in a foreign country, furthering his experiences in new places with different cultures.

Colton Slaton is the Class of 2021 Salutatorian. He has attended Skiatook schools since pre-k. He plays on the varsity soccer team and is involved with Student Council. He plays competitive soccer in Tulsa and works as a referee for the Skiatook Soccer Club.