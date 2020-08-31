Matthew Richard Parker arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse

Matthew Richard Parker was arrested on August 28 on suspicion of rape 1, sexual assault of a child under 12 and forcible sodomy.
In 1997, Parker was convicted by a jury of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl from June 1994 to October 1995. Parker spent 17 years in prison and maintained his innocence the entire time.
On May 18, 2016, Tulsa Judge William Musseman declared Parker “actually innocent” of the 1997 charges after his life sentence for sex abuse of a minor was overturned.
State and federal courts rejected his initial appeals of the conviction and life sentence. In 2014 the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Parker’s judgment and sentence ordering a new trial. He was released from prison on bond in May 2014. All charges were dropped in March 2015.
In Parker’s petition he claimed his attorney had failed to present information about a previous false allegation of sexual abuse by the witness accusing Parker. He additionally claimed a physical examination disproves the child’s testimony and a polygraph examination taken 10 years after the trial indicated very strongly that Parker was telling the truth about his innocence.
The new charges were brought to the attention of the Skiatook Police Department and Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard.
Detective Sgt Bullard said, “A mother had picked her child up from the house where Parker was babysitting him and noticed some things that made her suspicious. A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (S.A.N.E.) examination was conducted on the boy, who is three months old. Based on the examination and the mother’s suspicions, we felt we had enough to arrest the suspect.”
In the arrest and booking report, it is stated that evidence of a possible sexual assault was found during the S.A.N.E. examination and that the mother noticed evidence in the home that increased her suspicions.
The arrest report also states when the mother went to pick up her child, Parker "took forever" to answer the door. When he did he was only wearing boxer shorts and his genitals were exposed.
Parker was arrested without incident and booked into the Tulsa County Jail. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.