Matthew Richard Parker arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse

Matthew Richard Parker was arrested on August 28 on suspicion of rape 1, sexual assault of a child under 12 and forcible sodomy.

In 1997, Parker was convicted by a jury of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl from June 1994 to October 1995. Parker spent 17 years in prison and maintained his innocence the entire time.

On May 18, 2016, Tulsa Judge William Musseman declared Parker “actually innocent” of the 1997 charges after his life sentence for sex abuse of a minor was overturned.

State and federal courts rejected his initial appeals of the conviction and life sentence. In 2014 the Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Parker’s judgment and sentence ordering a new trial. He was released from prison on bond in May 2014. All charges were dropped in March 2015.

In Parker’s petition he claimed his attorney had failed to present information about a previous false allegation of sexual abuse by the witness accusing Parker. He additionally claimed a physical examination disproves the child’s testimony and a polygraph examination taken 10 years after the trial indicated very strongly that Parker was telling the truth about his innocence.

The new charges were brought to the attention of the Skiatook Police Department and Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard.