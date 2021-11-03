 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew Mitchell wins writing contest
0 Comments

Matthew Mitchell wins writing contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Mitchell

Mitchell

 Submitted

Skiatook debate student Matthew Mitchell recently won a question writing contest sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Mitchell submitted a question to the Institute about the life of President John F. Kennedy.

Mitchell received $50 gift certificate and had his question featured in an online book discussion with Harvard historian Fredrik Logevall who recently published JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century.

"The award is exciting for debate students since one of the first lessons they learn in class is about asking important questions," said drama and debate teacher Keith Denslow.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News