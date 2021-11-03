Matthew Mitchell wins writing contest

Skiatook debate student Matthew Mitchell recently won a question writing contest sponsored by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Mitchell submitted a question to the Institute about the life of President John F. Kennedy.
Mitchell received $50 gift certificate and had his question featured in an online book discussion with Harvard historian Fredrik Logevall who recently published JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century.
"The award is exciting for debate students since one of the first lessons they learn in class is about asking important questions," said drama and debate teacher Keith Denslow.
