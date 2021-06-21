Mary Rosser Nominated for All-State Homecoming Queen

Mary Rosser, a recent Skiatook graduate, was nominated for All-State Homecoming Queen. Rosser was named the Wrestling Homecoming Queen during the 2020-2021 season.

The All-State Queen Competition is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. During halftime at the All-State Football game, the queen candidates will be introduced and two All State Queens will be crowed, one for the East and one for the West. Each school that has an eligible All State athlete was able to submit a nomination for one graduating senior.

The All-State Football game will be played on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex, Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

Dawn Crase nominated Rosser for the All-State honor. Rosser was Vice-President of the Class of 2021, a National Honor Society Member, and was voted Most School Spirited by her class.

“I was shocked and honored to be nominated,” Rosser said. She also stated that every memory she has from high school and the wrestling team were the best memories.