 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make Getting Fit Your Yearlong Goal

Make Getting Fit Your Yearlong Goal

{{featured_button_text}}
Seniors Calendar

St. Francis Health Zone, 5353 E. 68th St., offers Tai Chi exercise classes for all fitness levels from 7:15-8:15 p.m. Monday. For more information, call 664-9191.

 Tulsa World file

Where do you want your fitness level to be a year from now? To get to that point, we need to take the first step. For most of us, that's going to mean exercising at home. Here are some resources:

Sit and Be Fit (www.sitandbefit.org) can be found on your PBS station (if it's not, call the station and ask for it) and on the internet on YouTube. All Sit and Be Fit exercises are done sitting in a chair.

SilverSneakers (silversneakers.com), sometimes covered by Medicare plans, holds classes in gyms across the country, but at this point few people are going to gyms. Do a location search and find a facility near you. Ask whether they have video or online classes and see whether your Medicare plan covers it.

Look for "Growing Stronger," the free 126-page strength-training book for seniors, on the website cdc.gov. Follow the suggested timeline, starting with reading the book and setting goals. Leave a message for your doctor and ask if it's OK for you to start this or any program, especially if you have heart, bone or blood pressure conditions.

Remember what being physically fit can do for us: reduce our risk of falls, maintain independence, build strength and keep bones strong. That's a goal worth striving for.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting Through Winter
News

Getting Through Winter

  • Updated

Cold weather is here ... joining the coronavirus and the flu. Such a wonderful trio of events all at the same time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News