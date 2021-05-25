Mac's Mayfest raises over $20,000 for the VFW

Mac's Mayfest was held on Sunday, May 23. The event was held as a fundraiser the VFW.

The event features Mac's award-winning BBQ, food trucks, vendors, and a raffle with donated items. Several musicians and bands played live music at the event, which was well attended despite the rain.

Mac's served a pork steak dinner that was smoked by Mac's and grilled by Hasty Bake. All of the food was donated for the event. All money from the purchase of the steak dinners was donated to the VFW.

Free food was provided for kids while supplies lasted. Bounce houses, face painting, and rides on the Skiatook Auto Parts train were also available.

Many local businesses donated items for the raffle.

Adam Green said, "We hit the $20,000 dollar mark! All that money is heading to the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW here in Skiatook! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. We will do this again next year I promise!"

