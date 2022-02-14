‘Laissez les bons temps rouler” is a French-Cajun expression used commonly around the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, specifically when referring to Mardi Gras, and translates to “let the good times roll.”

For the past eight years, Chris and Amanda West kept the spirit of New Orleans rolling in their popular downtown spot, Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli. They created a loyal customer base of folks who craved traditional and authentic Cajun and Creole food — muffulettas, po’boy sandwiches, red beans and rice, jambalaya and seafood gumbo. Oh, that delicious seafood gumbo.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Wests to a temporary shutdown in 2020, they started thinking of ways to pivot to try to stay in business. Naturally, they turned to their Louisiana roots for inspiration.

“Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli was more than just a way to make a living. It was our culture, lifestyle and identity,” Chris West said.

Chris and Amanda used the pandemic downtime to start OklaNola Pepper Co., named for the West family’s past and present, a name that Chris West has had trademarked for some time.

The fermented hot sauces, made from peppers grown by the Wests on their 25-acre farm in rural Rogers county, were available in limited quantity at Lassalle’s and through a few other outposts in the area. The bottles sold out almost instantly. However, as has been the case for many local businesses, the pandemic got the best of the Wests.

Chris shared on social media that they closed Lassalle’s for good on Dec. 23.

“We tried everything we could to keep our doors open,” Chris West said. “But in the end, the pandemic has just outlasted our financial resources.”

As I wrote in a past Tulsa World Magazine feature about Tulsa chefs with unique tattoos, Chris West wears his heart on his sleeve, and his heart bleeds New Orleans. West’s arms represent his life in New Orleans before arriving in Tulsa post-Hurricane Katrina, as they are inked with images of local musicians and local seafood.

Chris and Amanda West, both New Orleans-area natives, escaped to Tulsa after the hurricane decimated their apartment and most of the Gulf Coast. They chose Tulsa because Amanda’s mother, Charlotte, as well as other family members, lived in town.

“We were New Orleanians, and we tried to represent that in everything we did in every way,” West lamented in a lengthy social media post announcing the closing of their beloved restaurant.

In that same post, Chris shared that he and Amanda will be expanding OklaNola Pepper Co. and plan to be in several retail spaces and hopefully available for nationwide shipping in 2022.

“We hope to have Lassalle’s products in a few of our friends’ restaurants, coffee shops and markets sometime soon,” Chris West said.

The Meat & Cheese Show and Mac’s Barbecue are two of the local spots that currently stock OklaNola products, but they don’t linger on shelves for long, so if you see a bottle or jar, be sure to grab one.

Adam Green, owner of Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, is a huge fan, as well as a friend.

“Chris went from surviving Katrina to moving here and opening his dream,” Green said. “Then having to close it during the pandemic — I just want to support my buddy.”

Green said he and West share a lot of the same customers, so selling Lassalle’s products at Mac’s was a natural fit.

“I had to fight for a case of hot sauce to sell here,” Green said. “And I already have customers asking if we’re going to sell his soups.”

The Wests have decided to refocus on the food — growing it and cooking it.

Chris and Amanda’s plan is to transition the Lassalle’s brand into a market farm. They will soon be approaching small restaurants and others in the community to try to supply them with responsibly grown produce. There will be an OklaNola booth at the Tulsa Farmers market on Saturday mornings selling produce, plants and seedlings, and quarts of the Cajun and Creole classics for which they are known.

“We’ll continue to bring new classic Cajun and Creole dishes, meats and sausages to the market,” West said. “We’ll also have a variety of seedlings focusing on Louisiana tomato plants (Creole tomatoes), Louisiana okra and LSU purple figs all grown by us here in Green Country.”

OklaNola will grow its own chili peppers at the farm to use in the sauces and grow extra chilis to bring to the market. Chris and Amanda also plan to produce spice mixes from ingredients grown and milled on the farm.

“We realize this is a lot, and we expect to roll things out in phases and seasons, but this is our total vision, and we can’t wait to get started,” West said.

Green said that in the near future there could be a gumbo night at The Kitchen at Cain’s, Green and Hunter Gambill’s kitchen inside Cain’s Ballroom. Recently, Gambill hosted the Wests for a pop-up Lassalle’s lunch at Gambill’s Pastaria & Grocery restaurant. Word of the pop-up spread throughout social media like wildfire.

If the line out the door on that afternoon is any indication, the Wests’ future will be rolling along deliciously.

Judy Allen has been writing about food for more than 20 years, working as senior food editor for Martha Stewart Living and as a recipe contributor to other national publications. Allen has covered the Tulsa food scene since 2006, working with Tulsa’s top chefs to get the word out about restaurants, events, recipes and any other food news. She enjoys cooking almost anything but loves it even more when others cook for her.