Local students SWOSU band camp
Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 66th annual band camp recently attracted nearly 500 students from three states to the Weatherford campus for Oklahoma’s oldest and longest-running band camp.

Camp director Marc Mueller said the students auditioned for placement in concert bands and participated in rehearsals as well as a variety of recreational activities. The six-day camp ended with a final concert featuring all of the bands.

Among the students attending the camp were Cooper Knox and Max Johnson.

