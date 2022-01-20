 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local students named to University of Alabama honor rolls
0 Comments

Local students named to University of Alabama honor rolls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
University of Alabama
FILE PHOTO

A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

Kate Woodard of Skiatook (74070) was named to the Deans List list.

Nathan Myers of Sperry (74073) was named to the Deans List list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say
News

Omicron isn't 'mild' when kids get infected: 'We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations,' Saint Francis doctors say

  • Updated

"They were saying this was a more-transmissible variant. But everyone was saying it was a mild variant, as well. … That's not necessarily what we're seeing in pediatrics," Dr. John Lukeman said Monday.

Related

'Omicron is very, very serious': 41,400 lives could be saved if we double booster shots

'You shouldn’t take anything for granted': Family loses three to COVID in nine months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert