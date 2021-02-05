Local man saves teenager and dog from pit pull attack

On February 5, 2021, the Skiatook Police Department’s Chief Billy Wakefield, along with Animal Control Officer (ACO) Kirsten Williams, presented an award that is the first of its kind for the Police Department.

Dan Mowery was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his heroism on January 19, 2021.

On January 19, Skiatook 8th grader Isabella Asmus was walking her dog Holiday in her neighborhood when Holiday was attacked by a pit bull that had gotten out of its yard.

According to Isabella’s mother, “I’ve always told her not to get between dogs in a fight, but she was not about to let go of that dog. She loves that dog more than anything.”

Holiday was a birthday present to Isabella just over a year ago. Isabella said that she and Holiday are doing well now. Both had to have stitches after the scary encounter. Isabella was bit on the hand and Holiday was bit on the neck and chest.

“If it wasn’t for Mt. Mowrey, things would have been very different,“ Isabella’s mother said. “When we were finally able to get Holiday away from the pit bull, I ran with him to the house, but the pit bull followed me. He would have made it into the house if it wasn’t for Mr. Mowrey.”