Local man saves teenager and dog from pit pull attack

On February 5, 2021, the Skiatook Police Department’s Chief Billy Wakefield, along with Animal Control Officer (ACO) Kirsten Williams, presented an award that is the first of its kind for the Police Department.
Dan Mowery was presented with Skiatook Police Department Citizens Appreciation Award for his heroism on January 19, 2021.
On January 19, Skiatook 8th grader Isabella Asmus was walking her dog Holiday in her neighborhood when Holiday was attacked by a pit bull that had gotten out of its yard.
According to Isabella’s mother, “I’ve always told her not to get between dogs in a fight, but she was not about to let go of that dog. She loves that dog more than anything.”
Holiday was a birthday present to Isabella just over a year ago. Isabella said that she and Holiday are doing well now. Both had to have stitches after the scary encounter. Isabella was bit on the hand and Holiday was bit on the neck and chest.
“If it wasn’t for Mt. Mowrey, things would have been very different,“ Isabella’s mother said. “When we were finally able to get Holiday away from the pit bull, I ran with him to the house, but the pit bull followed me. He would have made it into the house if it wasn’t for Mr. Mowrey.”
Dan Mowrey didn’t even think before he acted to save Isabella and Holiday. According to the police report, he heard Isabella screaming, grabbed a fence post and ran to her aid as quickly as he could, and began hitting the pit bull with the fence post. The swift action worked, but Mowery was attacked himself in the process and was bitten on the face requiring stitches. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital to receive medical attention.
Isabella’s mother said the pit bull had Holiday by the throat and did not want to let go. Isabella and her mother were struggling to get Holiday away from the pit bull.
“I didn’t even think about it,” Mower said. “There were about six or seven other kids on the street and I was just worried about the safety of all the kids.”
Officer Tyler Wilson stated in the police report, “He was extremely humble and only worried about the young child that was attacked and her well-being. To me, that shows the amazing character that Mr. Mowrey has.”
When presenting the award, Chief Wakefield acknowledged the bravery shown by Mowrey and stated that without his actions, placing himself in harm’s way, which he didn’t have to do, this situation could have been much worse and even resulted in the loss of life.”
ACO Williams, the investigating officer stated, “It is my opinion that Mr. Mowrey should receive recognition for his acts of bravery that possibly saved that young girl’s life. Mr. Mowrey was in no way obligated to assist in the matter, but being the person he is, he was not able to just stand by, so he acted by running to the girl’s screams of help. Mr. Mowrey put his own safety aside and ran to assist while she was being attacked by a vicious animal.”
Mowery, Isabella and Holiday are all healing from their wounds and Holiday is back to being spoiled by his loving family.
ACO Williams would like to remind the citizens of Skiatook that is it required for all pets living in the City of Skiatook to have a rabies vaccination and for proof of the vaccination to be available through documentation or through a veterinary office. It is also an ordinance in the City of Skiatook to make sure that pets are kept in secured areas and not allowed to roam freely.
Dan and his wife, Lois Mowery, would like to thank the Skiatook Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services for their swift and amazing response to the incident.