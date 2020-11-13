Local businesses help you prepare for Thanksgiving

Several local restaurants are helping you get ready for Thanksgiving.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance, noting the virus crisis is worsening and that small household gatherings are “an important contributor." The CDC said older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gathering with people outside their households.
Mac's BBQ
1030 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-4165
Mac's BBQ is offering ham and turkey this year. Supplies are limited so make sure to order early.
- Whole (bone in) turkeys 16-20 pound average
- Turkey Breasts 6-8 pound average
- Frick’s Hams 6-8 pound average
Nobles Town and Country Meats
731 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-1113
Nobles is offering smoked meats, cobbler, fresh turkey, and sides. Call to order.
Lynn's Bakery
227 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-3888
Lynn's popular pecan pie is available for order this holiday season. Pumpkin, and a selection of fruit, cream and meringue pies are also available. Holiday orders will be accepted through Nov. 21.
Mama Mia's
115 N. Hwy 11, Unit A, Sperry (918) 812-7255
Mama Mia's is accepting orders through November 19th for pickup on on November 23-25. Pumpkin, pecan and apple pie as well as turtle cheesecake are available along with cookies, brownies, cupcakes and honey butter rolls.
