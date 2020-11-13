Local businesses help you prepare for Thanksgiving

Several local restaurants are helping you get ready for Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance, noting the virus crisis is worsening and that small household gatherings are “an important contributor." The CDC said older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gathering with people outside their households.

Mac's BBQ

1030 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-4165

Mac's BBQ is offering ham and turkey this year. Supplies are limited so make sure to order early.

Whole (bone in) turkeys 16-20 pound average

Turkey Breasts 6-8 pound average

Frick’s Hams 6-8 pound average

Nobles Town and Country Meats

731 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-1113

Nobles is offering smoked meats, cobbler, fresh turkey, and sides. Call to order.

Lynn's Bakery

227 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-3888