Local businesses help you prepare for Thanksgiving

Local businesses help you prepare for Thanksgiving

Pecan pie

Find several local places to buy holiday pies.

 Tulsa World file

Several local restaurants are helping you get ready for Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its holiday guidance, noting the virus crisis is worsening and that small household gatherings are “an important contributor." The CDC said older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gathering with people outside their households.

Mac's BBQ

1030 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-4165

Mac's BBQ is offering ham and turkey this year. Supplies are limited so make sure to order early.

  • Whole (bone in) turkeys 16-20 pound average
  • Turkey Breasts 6-8 pound average 
  • Frick’s Hams 6-8 pound average

Nobles Town and Country Meats

731 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-1113

Nobles is offering smoked meats, cobbler, fresh turkey, and sides. Call to order.

Lynn's Bakery

227 W. Rogers Blvd. (918) 396-3888

Lynn's popular pecan pie is available for order this holiday season. Pumpkin, and a selection of fruit, cream and meringue pies are also available. Holiday orders will be accepted through Nov. 21.

Mama Mia's

115 N. Hwy 11, Unit A, Sperry (918) 812-7255

Mama Mia's is accepting orders through November 19th for pickup on on November 23-25. Pumpkin, pecan and apple pie as well as turtle cheesecake are available along with cookies, brownies, cupcakes and honey butter rolls. 

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

