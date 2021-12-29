Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit

Lloyd has demonstrated a sincere interest in community involvement and is always willing to go the extra mile. During the snowstorm in February 2021, Lloyd was actively reaching out and helping community members who were shut in, including those who were also stranded on the roads.
Another time when the power was out in Sperry, he personally purchased meals for the electric lineman who are working to restore the power. He is prepared to volunteer alone or round up a team if necessary.
Mr. Inks as a longtime Sperry area resident is willing to not only use his own time and resources but also does not hesitate to utilize the resources known/available to him. Such as during the 2019 flood, he secured an airboat that was responsible for over 60+ relocations in just Sperry alone. In 2018 when Western Oklahoma was hit with fires, he organized the delivery of hay and fencing supplies to farmers in that area.
He has chosen to invest in our town by opening his company (Stump Man, LLC) here rather than somewhere else. His company also continues to expand the services they offer. Stump Man, LLC has also helped improve the appearance of the town of Sperry by donating labor to remove the stumps from the gazebo area. He also promotes and supports other local businesses.
His commitment to serving the people of Sperry and surrounding communities makes him an excellent candidate for this award. As a citizen, he has organized community clean-up days—cleaned ditches and painted fire hydrants. He has given many hours of his time distributing “Farmers to Families” food donations and has even delivered them to those who were unable to pick them up.
Lloyd has also answered the call when disaster strikes other states by organizing and delivering supplies and serving meals to the hurricane victims in Louisiana and Texas. He gives many hours of his time and is a busy man balancing family, work and various volunteer projects throughout the year.
Please consider this nominee for Skiatook Journal Person of the Year. Lloyd Inks is a giver of his time and resources and is an inspiration to people of all ages in Sperry. I believe he is a humble person who deserves recognition as the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year.
Peggy Anglen-Hardie
If something good is happening in Sperry, Lloyd Inks probably has a hand in it somewhere if he’s not leading the charge.
Inks has a drive to help others in any capacity that he can. He is the first to donate and the first to volunteer. If he doesn’t have the means to help, he will find someone who does.
Inks’ willingness to give up his time, resources, and heart to the Sperry community is truly unmatched. He has spent hours in the cold cleaning parking lots of snow. He has helped with community clean-up and donates to Sperry schools.
But he doesn’t stop there. Inks has traveled to Louisiana after several hurricanes. He recently traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky, to take food and help with tornado recovery efforts. If there is a need, Lloyd Inks will find a way to help.