Lloyd Inks: Giving Spirit

Lloyd has demonstrated a sincere interest in community involvement and is always willing to go the extra mile. During the snowstorm in February 2021, Lloyd was actively reaching out and helping community members who were shut in, including those who were also stranded on the roads.

Another time when the power was out in Sperry, he personally purchased meals for the electric lineman who are working to restore the power. He is prepared to volunteer alone or round up a team if necessary.

Mr. Inks as a longtime Sperry area resident is willing to not only use his own time and resources but also does not hesitate to utilize the resources known/available to him. Such as during the 2019 flood, he secured an airboat that was responsible for over 60+ relocations in just Sperry alone. In 2018 when Western Oklahoma was hit with fires, he organized the delivery of hay and fencing supplies to farmers in that area.

He has chosen to invest in our town by opening his company (Stump Man, LLC) here rather than somewhere else. His company also continues to expand the services they offer. Stump Man, LLC has also helped improve the appearance of the town of Sperry by donating labor to remove the stumps from the gazebo area. He also promotes and supports other local businesses.