LIHEAP summer cooling assistance online enrollment open

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) will begin accepting online applications today, June 29, for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills, and applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP which means they do not need to fill out an application. Households not pre-authorized, but receiving assistance through OKDHS, have been notified by U.S. Mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.