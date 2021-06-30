 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LIHEAP summer cooling assistance online enrollment open
0 Comments

LIHEAP summer cooling assistance online enrollment open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
okdhs logo
FILE PHOTO

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) will begin accepting online applications today, June 29, for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally-funded program helps income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills, and applications are accepted online at OKDHSLive.org.

Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS are pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP which means they do not need to fill out an application. Households not pre-authorized, but receiving assistance through OKDHS, have been notified by U.S. Mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.

Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

Only one payment per household is allowed annually for LIHEAP summer cooling assistance. “Household” is defined as individuals living “under the same roof” with one utility meter.

The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:

1 person: $1,383

2 people: $1,868

3 people: $2,353

4 people: $2,839

5 people: $3,324

6 people: $3,809

7 people: $4,295

8 people: $4,780

Persons applying should have the most recent cooling bill information for their home or utility supplier, as well as their ID, social security number and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ethan Berk wins essay contest
News

Ethan Berk wins essay contest

  • Updated

Newman Middle School 7th grader Ethan Berk won a nationwide essay contest, Action's What Would You Do contest from their December 2020/January…

Rooster Relief Run July 10
News

Rooster Relief Run July 10

Rooster Pen RC is hosting the 2nd annual Rooster Relief Run on July 10, 2021 from 11 am to 10 pm at the Skiatook Tallgrass Festival Grounds, 3…

Fantasy in the Sky to be held July 3
News

Fantasy in the Sky to be held July 3

  • Updated

The Exchange Bank and The City of Skiatook is pleased to announce they will be sponsoring a fireworks show July 3 again this year for the enjo…

+6
Nature Note: Wild Bees
News

Nature Note: Wild Bees

  • Updated

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store larg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News