 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
lications open for OKDHS Energy Crisis Assistance Program

lications open for OKDHS Energy Crisis Assistance Program

{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning March 16, 2021, Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) will begin accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) at www.okdhslive.org.

Eligibility

  • Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application, or an active cut-off order from their utility provider
  • Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees
  • Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment
  • Apply online at www.okdhslive.org

Tribal members

Households with a member who is Native American can apply for LIHEAP ECAP online at www.okdhslive.org or with their tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year. 

ECAP payment

Only one annual payment per household is allowed for LIHEAP ECAP. 

Household definition

"Household" is defined as individuals living "under the same roof" with one utility meter. 

Maximum monthly income guidelines:

 

Size of Household

Allowable Monthly Gross Income

1

$ 1,383

2

$ 1,868

3

$ 2,353

4

$ 2,839

5

$ 3,324

6

$ 3,809

7

$ 4,295

8

$ 4,780

Persons applying should have the most recent utility bill information for their home, their ID, social security number and verification of income. For additional information and to apply for LIHEAP/ECAP, visit www.okdhslive.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News