Lanie Eller receives drama scholarship to NSU
 Kendall Johns

Skiatook High School senior Lanie Eller has received a drama scholarship to attend Northeastern State University this fall.

The scholarship is awarded to students who want to explore the drama program during their first year at NSU, or who have chosen to major in drama and have plans to commit to the program.

