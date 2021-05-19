 Skip to main content
Lake Waxoma Dam Breach near Barnsdall
Lake Waxoma Dam Breach near Barnsdall

The Lake Waxoma Dam, located four miles east of Barnsdall, has had a breach in the spillway.

Jerry Roberts, the Osage County Emergency Management Director, said that hydraulics and engineers from the Corp of Engineers are on site at the time, but not much is know yet about what caused the problem or what needs to be done to fix the issue.

Lake Waxoma feeds into Dog Thrasher Creek and then into Bird Creek.

Roberts indicated that more information will be released this afternoon regarding the breach and information for people located downstream. We will update as soon as this information is provided.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

