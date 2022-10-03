Lake Skiatook community gives time, money to enrich lives of kids with special needs

The Lake Skiatook community recently donated their time and money to enrich the lives of children with special needs and their families.

Several residents came together at the end of September to attend the C.A.S.T. for Kids event held at Black Dog boat ramp.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is a national organization based in Oregon that originated 31 years ago. The organization now hosts 80 events a year across the U.S. Each of its fishing events for special needs children is dependent on local volunteer donations.

Around 20 children and 10 volunteer boat captains attended this year’s event in Skiatook, which struck an emotional chord with caregivers like Regina Bogar.

“We had an absolute blast,” Bogar said in a Facebook post. “The level of generosity each and every volunteer, sponsor, host, boat captain and donor put forth to make this happen was far beyond even our greatest expectations. Thank you for showing so much kindness to our community.”

One participant caught a 3-pound freshwater drum from the shoreline, while several other young anglers caught a variety of species, including sunfish, largemouth bass and crappie.

Seth Canady of Bill’s Marine supplied funding to supply each child with a free tackle box, rod and reel, T-shirt and hat, as well as a commemorative plaque. Mac’s BBQ also supplied and served a lunch to accompany the awards ceremony.

Additionally, Skiatook Lake’s Army Corps of Engineers donated its time and labor to ensure the event was safe and successful.

“The immediate generosity Bill’s Marine and Mac’s BBQ promised us nearly brought me to tears,” event organizer Alan “Guck” McGuckin said, “but the unsolicited phone calls that followed from Daylight Donuts, American Bank and Nabatak Fishing Tackle to donate everything from donuts to bottled water and earth worms was also incredibly humbling.”

The Skiatook sixth-grade cheerleading squad also attended to cheer each child’s name as they came forward to accept their commemorative plaques, thanks largely to the coordinated efforts of Shannon Buziecki, owner of the Hitch N’ Post pack and ship store in Skiatook.

Event organizers are already making plans for the second annual event next autumn.