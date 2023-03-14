Kristy Hutton was recently named Sperry Public Schools’ 2022-23 District Teacher of the Year.

Hutton was selected among two other finalists, including Laura Daugherty at Sperry Middle School and Elizabeth Bryant at Sperry High School, for exemplifying excellence in the classroom.

Hutton, currently in her 20th year of teaching, instructs fourth and fifth grade English Language Arts at Sperry Elementary School. Her teaching responsibilities include instruction in reading, writing, grammar and spelling.

“The most important things I can do in my classroom are to provide a safe and loving environment, build relationships, model successful habits and encourage a curiosity for learning,” Hutton said.

The longtime local educator graduated from Tulsa University in 2003 and began teaching elementary students in schools across the Tulsa area. She long had set her sights on returning to Sperry, and in 2017 took a position at SES teaching fourth grade.

“Ms. Hutton’s ability to create positive relationships with students in a way that encourages ownership of their own learning has a tremendous impact on student achievement,” SES principal Traci Taylor said. “She creates lessons that are student-centered and directly related to state standards, facilitating optimal success for each student she serves.”

SPS Superintendent Brian Beagles added: “I’m pleased to have Ms. Hutton as a part of the Sperry School team. Strong elementary instruction is essential, and excellent teachers like Ms. Hutton are necessary in order to offer a strong academic program.”

As the Sperry District Teacher of the Year, Hutton will complete the application for the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year. Teachers of the year from each district are eligible to apply for the honor, which will be decided in the fall of next school year.