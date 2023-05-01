Kraig Mewbourne was recently named Skiatook Public Schools’ 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.

The Newman Middle School educator was among five Skiatook site teachers to be nominated for the top honor.

Nathan Pape at Skiatook High School, Jane Danner at Marrs Elementary, Rachel Stockton at Skiatook Intermediate Elementary and Michelle Gilbert at Skiatook Elementary were also in the running.

“It’s a tremendous honor, and I’m really humbled by it,” Mewbourne said about nabbing this year’s title. “It means a lot to have the esteem of your coworkers and fellow teachers who are putting in the work and the effort every day.”

Mewbourne, 36, has taught U.S. history and advanced U.S. history at SPS for the last six years. He also serves as a mentor in a spring study skills class.

“I’m in education because I just think it’s one of the most powerful things that a member of society can do,” Mewbourne said, “is just try to instill confidence in a kid and a belief that they really can do whatever it is they want to do if they will truly commit themselves to the process.”

He also announces for multiple sports, including volleyball, softball and baseball, and regularly emcees for middle school, high school and districtwide events such as assemblies and pep rallies.

The excellence Mewbourne brings to the classroom is influenced by a variety of professional development work sessions, including PLC at Work and Behavioral Solutions, along with events such as the Leader in Me Symposium and the University of Oklahoma Center for the History of Liberty Teacher’s Institute.

SPS Superintendent Melissa Bush lauded Mewbourne for his outstanding character and ongoing accomplishments benefiting both students and staff.

“Mr. Mewbourne is not only a talented teacher,” Bush said. “He is also a source of enthusiasm for Bulldog pride in our district.”

Mewbourne received a plaque, a Yeti thermos and a gift certificate to SMOKE Woodfire Grill for being named the district’s 2022-23 Teacher of the Year.