Know someone looking for a job? Come to the Tulsa World Career Fair

Are you an employer looking to hire or someone looking for a job? Tulsa’s largest career fair is coming up.

Tulsa World Media Company has partnered with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and Green Country Workforce. With a booth, you’ll get in front of more than 1,000 job seekers.

This event will be Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

“For years, Tulsa World Media Co. has hosted Tulsa’s largest career fair,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “By providing a space where companies with positions can connect with job seekers, everyone wins.”

The career fair will be in the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 1701 S. Sandusky Ave.

“The Tulsa World has always been proud of the success we’ve had with our traditional in-person career fairs,” said Kathryn Bezler, Tulsa World Media Co. classified manager. “It’s because of this success and experience that we are confident in our ability to deliver quality results for both companies offering positions and job seekers. We are very excited to partner with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and Green Country Workforce to offer options for job seekers, as well as candidates for local employers.”

Employers, call 918-732-8140 or email careerads@tulsaworld.com to reserve a booth. Learn more at TulsaCareerFair.com.