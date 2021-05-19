Key Goodnight named All Region Star Actor in virtual one act contest

It has been a difficult year of social distancing for performing arts programs this year. Skiatook High School drama has been no exception. The students have had to film performances this year and submit to competitive contests.

This past week, students filmed and uploaded the play Cinderella Wore Combat Boots for the first Virtual One Act Play Contest ever in Oklahoma. Skiatook joined 48 other schools from across the state in preparing and presenting a play performance. The shows were performed live and recorded for submission to a panel of acting judges. Each school received back comments and suggestions about how to improve their acting programs.