Kelli Garrison of Sperry named to SWOSU Honor Roll

Kelli Garrison of Sperry named to SWOSU Honor Roll

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

 Courtesy of SWOSU

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2020 fall semester.

An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 630 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the fall semester.

There were 741 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C".

Kelli Garrison, Sperry, Dean's Honor Roll

