Kelli Garrison of Sperry named to SWOSU Honor Roll

Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2020 fall semester.
An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 630 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the fall semester.
There were 741 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C".
Kelli Garrison, Sperry, Dean's Honor Roll
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.