Kathy Garza is the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year

Over the month of December, we accepted nominations for the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year. As always, the number of people in Skiatook and Sperry who consistently give back to their communities is amazing.
This year, one person received the vast majority of nominations and votes. However, there were so many great nominations this year that we couldn’t choose just one. In next week’s issue, we will introduce you to three amazing people from Skiatook and Sperry that deserve recognition and honor.
This week, I am excited to announce that Kathy Garza has posthumously been named the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year. Garza was also the Person of the Year in 2018.
As she put it, Garza spent her life taking care of God’s children. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, she passed away on one of the biggest days of the year for her ministry, when the Heaven Sent Food Pantry passes out Thanksgiving food. Her efforts and support of the community earned her respect and admiration. She was an inspiration to so many and helped countless people and families.
In 2020, Garza told the Journal that she works for God. “He has to do all the work. I’m just his hands, his feet and his voice. He brings the food, and He brings the people. I am humbled and blessed at what He can do. It is such an honor that the people of Skiatook feel this way about me. I’m just doing what He told me to do.”
She didn’t want anyone to go to bed hungry. She didn’t want anyone to go without at all. She brought the community together to help people after fires, get window AC units, and provide basic toiletries.
I knew Garza for seven years. Each time I spoke with her or saw her, it was like she was seeing her best friend. She always had kind words and always asked about my family. I watched her ministry grow from a small closet into the new building that was recently completed. She was one of those rare people that brightened up the whole world.
Here is what the community had to say:
I would like to nominate Kathy Garza for her devotion and love for her community and its people. If she heard there was a need, she was there. Her dream for a food pantry was recently realized. Through her tenacity and perseverance, and endless energy, she saw her dream come to fruition. She was working on her next dream of a van for deliveries. Sadly she passed the day before Thanksgiving and did not see her dream come true. Her main focus was others, even though she had some serious health issues. She kept contacting people and telling them how much this was needed, even though she could not see them personally. Others are not working to help make her dream come true. I wish she could have received an honor such as this before she passed, but her friends, family and church believe she truly deserves this honor.
Thank you for your consideration of this nomination.
Sincerely,
Charlotte Parker
Truly a servant to those in need via Heaven Sent Food Pantry.
Tom Kohler
I believe that even though she has passed, Kathy Garza should be the person of the year. She spent every day of her life giving back to the community. And this past year, she battled covid and still managed to run the Heaven Sent Food pantry from a hospital bed. Such a sad loss for our community. She truly was a wonderful person.
Catie Howard
I would like to nominate Kathy Garza for Person of the Year.
Kathy always went so far above and beyond for our town and all of the surrounding towns. She made the food pantry happen from start to finish while dealing with major health problems. Even while fighting for her life in the hospital, she made sure people from Skiatook, Sperry, Collinsville, and surrounding areas were fed and taken care of. 200 families received turkeys for Thanksgiving because of her hard work. She posted uplifting verses from the bible every day and was a constant reminder of the good in this world. She was the most selfless person I ever met and completely changed my life. What better way to honor her now than for her to be named 2021 Person of the Year!
Thank you,
Courtney Hancock
I’d like to nominate Kathy Soles Garza as Person of the Year. She did so much to help so many in Skiatook and surrounding towns. She was a blessing.
Janet Payne
She spent every moment she could serving this community and the surrounding communities!
Tracy Field Embrey
Someone who portrays a servant’s heart! That would be Kathy Garza. She did all she could for this community, heart of pure love! She will be greatly missed and deserves the title one more time.
Andy Hughart
There are so many that I can name off the top of my head, but this year Kathy Garza deserves this. 100% hands down, no doubt. She worked for God, and that right there is beautiful.
Sherry Brummett