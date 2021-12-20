Kathy Garza is the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year

I knew Garza for seven years. Each time I spoke with her or saw her, it was like she was seeing her best friend. She always had kind words and always asked about my family. I watched her ministry grow from a small closet into the new building that was recently completed. She was one of those rare people that brightened up the whole world.

I would like to nominate Kathy Garza for her devotion and love for her community and its people. If she heard there was a need, she was there. Her dream for a food pantry was recently realized. Through her tenacity and perseverance, and endless energy, she saw her dream come to fruition. She was working on her next dream of a van for deliveries. Sadly she passed the day before Thanksgiving and did not see her dream come true. Her main focus was others, even though she had some serious health issues. She kept contacting people and telling them how much this was needed, even though she could not see them personally. Others are not working to help make her dream come true. I wish she could have received an honor such as this before she passed, but her friends, family and church believe she truly deserves this honor.