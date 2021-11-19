Kathy Garza, inspired by God, has left a legacy of giving

Skiatook First Assembly issued a statement saying, “It is with sorrow and rejoicing we announce the passing of our own sister Kathy Garza. Miss Kathy went home to be with Jesus leaving behind her poor health and receiving the brand new body she’s so longed for. How fitting that today is possibly the busiest day of the year for the ministry she created through her spirit and hard work. Her concern was always in the care and feeding of others, and that is what will be done today on her behalf and in Jesus' name. Final arrangements have not yet been planned but will be announced when they are known. Please pray for Kathy‘s family, her many close friends, the church that loves her, and the ministry that was her heart. Although we will miss her, we know she was ready, and we rejoice with her!”