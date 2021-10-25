Jeannie Reyckert donates Outsiders memorabilia to museum

Jeannie Reyckert has generously donated many photos and old newspaper articles to the Outsiders Museum in Tulsa.
The Outsiders Museum, located at 731 N. Louis Ave in Tulsa, is located at the original film set for the Curtis brother’s home in the 1983 movie The Outsiders. The house was purchased by Danny Boy O’Connor, a founding member of House of Pain, a hip-hop group. O’Conner has worked to bring the home back to life and celebrate the Oklahoma film through a museum.
“Donations of memorabilia are few and far between,” O’Connor said. “It’s very exciting when people donate, and we are grateful for Jeannie’s donation.”
One of the most harrowing scenes from The Outsiders was filmed in Skiatook, the Windrixville church fire. Characters Ponyboy, played by C. Thomas Howell, and Johnny, played by Ralph Macchio, had been staying in the church after the two went on the run for stabbing a Socs. A cigarette led to the church catching on fire. Unfortunately, children on a school trip were inside the church and trapped. Ponyboy and Johnny rush in to save the children, and Johnny is badly burned. He eventually dies from his injuries.
The location where the scene was filmed is now underwater beneath Skiatook Lake.
The Outsiders Museum celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting just before the pandemic began, and the museum has just recently reopened for guests. The museum is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
O’Conner said he has also purchased the house across the street from the museum and is turning it into an Outsiders-themed Air BNB. The home will be a smaller version of the museum with some of the authentic collection items displayed. The Air BNB will open in December 2021.
See more photos at SkiatookJournal.com.
The Outsiders memorabilia donated by Jeannie Reyckert
IMG_0051.jpeg
IMG_0052.jpeg
IMG_0053.jpeg
IMG_0054.jpeg
IMG_0056.jpeg
IMG_0057.jpeg
IMG_0058.jpeg
IMG_0059.jpeg
IMG_0060.jpeg
IMG_0061.jpeg
IMG_0062.jpeg
IMG_0063.jpeg
IMG_0064.jpeg
IMG_0065.jpeg
IMG_0066.jpeg
IMG_0067.jpeg
IMG_0068 (1).jpeg
IMG_0069.jpeg
IMG_0070 (1).jpeg
IMG_0071 (1).jpeg
IMG_0072 (1).jpeg
IMG_0073 (1).jpeg
IMG_0074.jpeg
IMG_0075.jpeg
IMG_0076.jpeg
IMG_0077.jpeg
IMG_0078.jpeg
IMG_0079.jpeg
IMG_0081.jpeg
IMG_0082.jpeg
IMG_0083.jpeg
IMG_0084.jpeg
IMG_0085.jpeg
IMG_0086.jpeg
IMG_0087.jpeg
IMG_0088.jpeg
IMG_0089.jpeg
IMG_0090.jpeg
IMG_0091.jpeg
IMG_0092.jpeg
IMG_0093.jpeg
IMG_0094.jpeg
Watch Now: Finding purpose in Tulsa: Danny Boy O'Connor salvages not only Outsiders House, but his life
Former hip-hop star of House of Pain overcomes arrests and drug addiction, makes Tulsa his home.