 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeannie Reyckert donates Outsiders memorabilia to museum
0 Comments

Jeannie Reyckert donates Outsiders memorabilia to museum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeannie Reyckert has generously donated many photos and old newspaper articles to the Outsiders Museum in Tulsa.

The Outsiders Museum, located at 731 N. Louis Ave in Tulsa, is located at the original film set for the Curtis brother’s home in the 1983 movie The Outsiders. The house was purchased by Danny Boy O’Connor, a founding member of House of Pain, a hip-hop group. O’Conner has worked to bring the home back to life and celebrate the Oklahoma film through a museum.

“Donations of memorabilia are few and far between,” O’Connor said. “It’s very exciting when people donate, and we are grateful for Jeannie’s donation.”

One of the most harrowing scenes from The Outsiders was filmed in Skiatook, the Windrixville church fire. Characters Ponyboy, played by C. Thomas Howell, and Johnny, played by Ralph Macchio, had been staying in the church after the two went on the run for stabbing a Socs. A cigarette led to the church catching on fire. Unfortunately, children on a school trip were inside the church and trapped. Ponyboy and Johnny rush in to save the children, and Johnny is badly burned. He eventually dies from his injuries.

The location where the scene was filmed is now underwater beneath Skiatook Lake.

The Outsiders Museum celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting just before the pandemic began, and the museum has just recently reopened for guests. The museum is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

O’Conner said he has also purchased the house across the street from the museum and is turning it into an Outsiders-themed Air BNB. The home will be a smaller version of the museum with some of the authentic collection items displayed. The Air BNB will open in December 2021.

See more photos at SkiatookJournal.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News