Jeannie Reyckert donates Outsiders memorabilia to museum

Jeannie Reyckert has generously donated many photos and old newspaper articles to the Outsiders Museum in Tulsa.

The Outsiders Museum, located at 731 N. Louis Ave in Tulsa, is located at the original film set for the Curtis brother’s home in the 1983 movie The Outsiders. The house was purchased by Danny Boy O’Connor, a founding member of House of Pain, a hip-hop group. O’Conner has worked to bring the home back to life and celebrate the Oklahoma film through a museum.

“Donations of memorabilia are few and far between,” O’Connor said. “It’s very exciting when people donate, and we are grateful for Jeannie’s donation.”

One of the most harrowing scenes from The Outsiders was filmed in Skiatook, the Windrixville church fire. Characters Ponyboy, played by C. Thomas Howell, and Johnny, played by Ralph Macchio, had been staying in the church after the two went on the run for stabbing a Socs. A cigarette led to the church catching on fire. Unfortunately, children on a school trip were inside the church and trapped. Ponyboy and Johnny rush in to save the children, and Johnny is badly burned. He eventually dies from his injuries.

The location where the scene was filmed is now underwater beneath Skiatook Lake.