Jacob Crow earned Eagle Scout Award

Crow worked on a trail reclamation project at Cross Timbers Marina on Skiatook Lake for his Eagle Scout project. The trail begins at the Folds of Honor cabin and extends to the dam spillway. During the project, Crow cleared brush and branches, bulldozed the trail, and replaced old signs. A new, large sign was installed at the beginning of the trail showing the new name, Moss Ridge Trail. The trail was named by Crow and his mentor, Bob Strachan.

“The trail used to be a big attraction and a scenic walk for people of all ages, but the trail had been washed out with rain and covered with brush and branches. The nature signs along the trail that give information about different local plants and animals were worn and ruined by bad weather. That made the surrounding homeowners quite sad because they used to love walking the trail. When it was expressed that many of the residents wanted the trail redone, I decided that was going to be my Eagle project,” Crow said.

Crow said he received a lot of help on the project and was never short of workdays to work on the trail.