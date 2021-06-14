Jacob Crow earned Eagle Scout Award

Jacob Crow has earned his Eagle Scout Award.
Crow, a high school junior, joined scouts because he enjoys camping and learning about a wide variety of things. His older brother was in scouts and seemed to be having a lot of fun, and crow wanted to be part of that.
Throughout scouts, Crow did learn a lot.
“I learned leadership and teamwork. I learned skills and knowledge about things such as running a business, salesmanship, wilderness survival, cooking, first aid, CPR, water rescue, orienteering, and so much more,” Crow said. “The biggest thing I learned is respect. Respect for others and respect for our great country. Through three different merit badges, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, and Citizenship in the World, I learned more about respect for our country, what it stands for, how it was started, and how it runs.”
Crow decided to pursue the Eagle Scout Award for several reasons. He has several family members who are Eagle Scouts and seeing them achieve the award made Crow realize he wanted to add his name to the list of Eagle Scouts in his family. He also knew that it was a great achievement that would follow him for the rest of his life.
“Thanks to all the hard work and support of my friends, family, troop, and God, I finally got my name put on the list as the 18th Eagle Scout in my family,” Crow said.
Crow worked on a trail reclamation project at Cross Timbers Marina on Skiatook Lake for his Eagle Scout project. The trail begins at the Folds of Honor cabin and extends to the dam spillway. During the project, Crow cleared brush and branches, bulldozed the trail, and replaced old signs. A new, large sign was installed at the beginning of the trail showing the new name, Moss Ridge Trail. The trail was named by Crow and his mentor, Bob Strachan.
“The trail used to be a big attraction and a scenic walk for people of all ages, but the trail had been washed out with rain and covered with brush and branches. The nature signs along the trail that give information about different local plants and animals were worn and ruined by bad weather. That made the surrounding homeowners quite sad because they used to love walking the trail. When it was expressed that many of the residents wanted the trail redone, I decided that was going to be my Eagle project,” Crow said.
Crow said he received a lot of help on the project and was never short of workdays to work on the trail.
“I would like to send a big thank you to Highway Man Signs for making the wonderful signs for the trail, Ronnie Wilson for bulldozing the trail, Mike Hopkins for coordinating schedules with workers, Todd Brooks from Boomtown Pints and Pies for supplying pizza for the workers, my Troop, Bob Strachan for all the very helpful advice and hours of help he put into my project with me, and of course two very special people who it would have been impossible to do without their support and help, my parents David and Julie Crow. Thank you all!”