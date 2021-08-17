Jace Woodrow competes in AAU Junior Olympics

Jace “Woody” Woodrow, Senior at Skiatook High School and member of Oklahoma Cheetah Track Club (Tulsa), competed in the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, TX, July 31 – August 7, 2021.

Woody has been a member of the Oklahoma Cheetah Track Club since the club began in Tulsa in 2018.

Woody qualified for Junior Olympics in the Decathlon. He began training for the decathlon three weeks prior to the regional’s qualification in June 2021.

The decathlon is a 2-day, 10 event competition. Day one consists of 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put (12# ball), high jump and 400-meter run. Day two consists of 110-meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and the final event of day two is the 1500-meter run.

Woody improved on his scoring of 3900 at Regionals to 4281 at Junior Olympics.

Woody is coached by Coach Cory Ray, Coach Harry Weaver and Coach Eric Peterson. He is the first Decathlete for these coaches to train. Each one of his coaches have stepped up and learned new events to assist in training Woody. Coach Ray and Woody will be attending the AAU Jr Elite Combined Event Clinic at Cerritos College in March 2022 for in-depth instruction and training for decathletes and their coaches.

Woody is the son of Jan Woodrow, Skiatook and Mike Woodrow.