It's time to start Christmas festivities!

Skiatook Christmas Parade 2017 (25)

Santa and Mrs. Claus

 LINDSEY CHASTAIN, Skiatook Journal

This year the Skiatook Christmas Parade will be held Friday, December 11th, 2020.

Parade line up is at Skiatook High School at 5:30 p.m. Call (918) 396-3702 or e-mail admin@skiatookchamber.com to register. There is no parade fee. This year’s theme is “Do you want to build a snowman?” Participants are encouraged to dress and decorate their floats in a manner that showcases the theme.

Santa’s Workshop follows immediately after Christmas Parade at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. (825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK) This years workshop will be a drive through.

@SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

