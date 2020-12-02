It's time to start Christmas festivities!

This year the Skiatook Christmas Parade will be held Friday, December 11th, 2020.
Parade line up is at Skiatook High School at 5:30 p.m. Call (918) 396-3702 or e-mail admin@skiatookchamber.com to register. There is no parade fee. This year’s theme is “Do you want to build a snowman?” Participants are encouraged to dress and decorate their floats in a manner that showcases the theme.
Santa’s Workshop follows immediately after Christmas Parade at Skiatook First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus. (825 W Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, OK) This years workshop will be a drive through.
