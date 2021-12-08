It’s Not Too Late to Vaccinate Against the Flu Before the Holidays

The holidays are here, and while that means more opportunities for spreading cheer, there is also more opportunity for spreading flu and other respiratory viruses as people resume travel and gather with family and friends. National Influenza Vaccination Week (Dec. 5-11) is an important reminder to check off one thing no one should go through the holiday season without: a flu shot.

Flu activity, and the number of people who received flu shots, during the 2020-2021 season was very low, likely because of COVID-19 prevention measures. It is important to know that immune protection against flu decreases over time, so many people may have reduced immunity to flu this season. Health experts are particularly concerned about the impact reduced immunity could have on people who are already at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including those with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, heart disease and diabetes.