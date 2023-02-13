The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce recently released an updated action plan for economic development in the region.

The plan, prepared by Community Growth Strategies LLC, provides three sections: invest, live and play, with several goals and tactics to carry out growth and development across the region in the coming years.

Invest in Skiatook (business attraction and retention)

Goal 1: Develop an ongoing plan to fund economic development in Skiatook.

• Tactic: Investigate the potential in designating a portion of City sales tax for economic development.

Goal 2: Covet and promote the existing primary employer base and work with them to provide a platform for growth and success.

• Tactic: Develop a simple database to survey local, primary employers and store pertinent employment and company information.

Goal 3: Develop a Marketing Plan

• Tactic 1: Develop a “fact sheet” on all potential development sites and buildings. Include site ownership, status for marketing, traffic counts, location data and any incentives.

• Tactic 2: Engage with GRDA economic development director and make use of their Placer AI subscription to develop retail strategies.

• Tactic 3: Target outdoor, recreation, sport and boating destination and retail businesses.

• Tactic 4: Join the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities. Become active in their local and regional events. Exhibit at the Red River Regional event in Dallas.

• Tactic 5: Run online surveys of Skiatook residents to assist in determining retail business targets.

• Tactic 6: Develop and print a list of those things that the City of Skiatook and/or either of the counties can provide to a retail development project.

• Tactic: Develop a strategy for “moving” empty buildings along city corridors.

• Tactic 7: For prospect hosting and working with consultants, Oklahoma Department of Commerce project managers and developers, designate an “Economic Development Point Person” to work with business prospects.

• Tactic 8: Explore the development of the Skiatook Regional Airport.

• Tactic 9: Create an atmosphere to make Skiatook a popular “remote worker” location.

• Tactic 10: Get on the “radar screen” of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

• Tactic 11: Maintain active participation in Tulsa’s Future and NORA.

Live in Skiatook (placemaking)

Goal 1: Implement a vibrant downtown development program.

• Tactic 1: Organize an active Downtown Development Task Force.

• Tactic 2: Benchmark other cities that are enjoying successful downtown development.

• Tactic 3: Provide free Wi-Fi downtown.

Goal 2: Update transportation venues in the community.

• Tactic 1: Work with ODOT to develop an ongoing plan to upgrade and redesign the section of Oklahoma 20 in the downtown section.

• Tactic 2: Develop a plan to add bike lanes on city streets and highways.

• Tactic 3: Design and install “Wayfinding Signage.”

Play in Skiatook (visit Skiatook)

Goal 1: Increase the number of visitors (and their dollars) to Skiatook.

• Tactic 1: Designate “Visit Skiatook” as a target industry.

• Tactic 2: Develop a Hotel/Resort Recruitment Strategy.

Goal 2: Make Skiatook Northeast Oklahoma’s most attractive community.

• Tactic 1: Upgrade the appearance of the intersection of U.S. 75 and Oklahoma 20.

• Tactic 2: Advertise and promote the Osage Prairie Trail.

• Tactic 3: Design, construct and maintain entrances to Skiatook.