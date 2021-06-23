House sitter dies of apparent dog attack in Osage County

Osage County deputies discovered a woman’s body in a home west of Skiatook on Saturday in what would appear to have been a fatal dog attack.

Rebecca Bowen McCurdy, 28, reportedly was house-sitting and taking care of the homeowner’s dogs.

Deputies who were asked to do a welfare check at the home Saturday found McCurdy’s body in the garage, where there were several caged pit bulls. One of the cages was toppled over, and there were “many” signs of a dog attack, according to a news release.

The homeowner told deputies that he raised pit bulls to sell.

The dogs suspected of being involved are being held pending further investigation, the release states.

Investigators await a ruling on McCurdy’s cause and manner of death from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe account set up for McCurdy’s children after her death says she had a husband and two small children. The online page can be found at gofundme.com/f/rebecca-bowen-mccurdy-memorial. It had raised more than $3,000 of a $10,000 goal by Tuesday evening.

