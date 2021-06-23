 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House sitter dies of apparent dog attack in Osage County
0 Comments

House sitter dies of apparent dog attack in Osage County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Osage County deputies discovered a woman’s body in a home west of Skiatook on Saturday in what would appear to have been a fatal dog attack.

Rebecca Bowen McCurdy, 28, reportedly was house-sitting and taking care of the homeowner’s dogs.

Deputies who were asked to do a welfare check at the home Saturday found McCurdy’s body in the garage, where there were several caged pit bulls. One of the cages was toppled over, and there were “many” signs of a dog attack, according to a news release.

The homeowner told deputies that he raised pit bulls to sell.

The dogs suspected of being involved are being held pending further investigation, the release states.

Investigators await a ruling on McCurdy’s cause and manner of death from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

A GoFundMe account set up for McCurdy’s children after her death says she had a husband and two small children. The online page can be found at gofundme.com/f/rebecca-bowen-mccurdy-memorial. It had raised more than $3,000 of a $10,000 goal by Tuesday evening.

kelsy.schlotthauer @tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Third Thursday in the Park
News

Third Thursday in the Park

  • Updated

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosted the first Third Thursday in the Park of 2021 on June 17, 2021. The event will be held on the third Thu…

+7
Nature Note: Red-Shouldered Hawks
News

Nature Note: Red-Shouldered Hawks

  • Updated

There are two kinds of buteos (broad-winged, soaring hawks) that are resident year-round in the Skiatook area, the red-tailed hawk and the red…

+6
Nature Note: Wild Bees
News

Nature Note: Wild Bees

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store larg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News