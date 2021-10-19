Homeowners should gear up for fall maintenance projects

Many Oklahomans have a big list of to-dos for spring cleaning, but the fall season is a great time for some home maintenance projects.

“Now that the triple-digit heat is on the back burner, these home maintenance projects will help protect your home during the cold, winter months,” said Gina Peek, Oklahoma State University Extension housing and consumer specialist and interim associate dean. “Tasks such as checking the roof for leaks, having the chimney professionally cleaned and changing air filters will help protect the integrity of your home.”

Check roofs for loose or missing shingles. This is especially important with the high winds that accompany many of Oklahoma’s severe thunderstorms. Also check around vents, skylights and chimneys for leaks and make necessary repairs. Look for loose or missing mortar around the fireplace.