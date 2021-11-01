Holiday scams to watch out for this season

Santa letter scam

Several trusted companies offer charming and personalized letters from Santa, but scammers mimic them to get personal information from unsuspecting parents. Check with bbb.org to find out which ones are legitimate.

Stranded scam

A popular scam for many years targets the elderly. Seniors should be cautious if they get a call from a grandchild or loved one claiming to be in an accident, stranded, arrested or hospitalized and ask that money be wired immediately. Never send money unless you confirm with another family member that it’s true.

Too good to be true scams

The saying “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” is right on the money. Gift cards offered at much less than face value or free, social media present chains where you send one gift and get 25, prices on products much less than retail value, electronic greeting cards, downloading free holiday music or even temporary holiday jobs that want too much personal information or payment for leads are most likely scams. Be careful when downloading from the internet or clicking links in e-mails. Be cautions with your personal information.