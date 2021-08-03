Historical Cherokee musical seeking cast of 30, with some principal roles available

The historical Cherokee musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward” is hosting a casting call to support the musical’s Oct. 29 and 30 productions at Hard Rock Live, located inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

“Nanyehi” is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary Cherokee woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a war woman and later as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.

Auditions will be held at the Fly Loft in Tulsa on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 2–5 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. Auditions are also offered on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 2–5 p.m. Fly Loft is located at 117 N. Boston Ave. in Tulsa.

“The story of Nanyehi is an important part of Cherokee history and culture, but what many don’t know is that her story is actually a very important piece of American history as well,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We hope the public will join us as we chronicle the life of one of our beloved Cherokee women, and celebrate the impressive impact she had on Cherokees and non-Natives alike.”

Nearly 30 roles are available, Native and non-Native, including some principal roles, as well as actors, singers and dancers of all ages. All actors in principal roles will be compensated.