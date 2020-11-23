Heaven Sent helps families with food for Thanksgiving

Rick volunteers three days a week and said he just wants to help. “They help the community out a lot. The more help they have the smoother is goes.”

This year two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have been helping out at Heaven Sent, Sister Bair and Sister Bjarnason. Sister Bjarnason came from Texas and was assigned to serve in Oklahoma. Sister Bair is from Oregon and was reassigned to Oklahoma from Brazil.

“The sisters met some of the Heaven Sent volunteers at a festival and decided they would love to come help out,” Sister Bair said. “I grew up in the church and I have always known that God loves me and all that Jesus Christ has done for me. I made the decision to give a little bit of time back to Jesus Christ. It has been very rewarding.”

Sister missionaries for the Latter Day Saints give 18 months to serve Christ. They teach and help others while sharing the word of God and helping people become closer to Jesus. In addition to serving the sisters also live a much more simplistic life and hold themselves to a higher standard during that time. They do not read the news or read books that are not religious.