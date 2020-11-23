Heaven Sent helps families with food for Thanksgiving

Even a global pandemic won’t stop Kathy Garza from her mission of feeding those in need through Heaven Sent Food Pantry.
November 19, 2020, was Heaven Sent’s biggest day of the year, the day they pass out food for Thanksgiving. Volunteer Nancy said that Garza had worked tirelessly for a month or more to get ready to serve the families that lined up at Skiatook Assembly of God to pick up loads of food to prepare this Thanksgiving holiday.
“We spent $2,000 on turkeys,” Nancy said. “We have boxes from the food bank that has canned and dry goods, produce, dairy, deli, bread, sweets, milk, eggs, strawberries and apples. Pallets of them. Plus turkeys.”
Garza said she expected to serve around 200 families for Thanksgiving. On a regular week, Heaven Sent can serve up to 140 families.
“As soon as the new building is ready in a few days, I am adding on Hominy, Prue, Barnsdall and Ramona so we can expand our area so we can help more families,” Garza said. “It takes upwards to around 80 hours. A lot of time is just sitting and waiting in line to get food that I can bring back to help these families.”
Garza works every day but Sunday and Thursday sourcing food for the pantry. The ministry currently serves Skiatook, Sperry, Avant and Collinsville.
Two men, Robert and Rick, help out regularly during the week and on Thursday, when the food pantry opens up to pass out the food, many ladies join the team of volunteers that it takes to make the ministry work.
Rick volunteers three days a week and said he just wants to help. “They help the community out a lot. The more help they have the smoother is goes.”
This year two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have been helping out at Heaven Sent, Sister Bair and Sister Bjarnason. Sister Bjarnason came from Texas and was assigned to serve in Oklahoma. Sister Bair is from Oregon and was reassigned to Oklahoma from Brazil.
“The sisters met some of the Heaven Sent volunteers at a festival and decided they would love to come help out,” Sister Bair said. “I grew up in the church and I have always known that God loves me and all that Jesus Christ has done for me. I made the decision to give a little bit of time back to Jesus Christ. It has been very rewarding.”
Sister missionaries for the Latter Day Saints give 18 months to serve Christ. They teach and help others while sharing the word of God and helping people become closer to Jesus. In addition to serving the sisters also live a much more simplistic life and hold themselves to a higher standard during that time. They do not read the news or read books that are not religious.
“I’ve just always wanted to be a missionary,” Sister Bjarnason said. “I’ve always loved serving the people around me. Giving up a year and a half to serve people is a dream come true. I just want to help people. I want people to be as happy and as comfortable as I have been in life.”
“We don’t do a lot of things so that we can focus all of our efforts and our everything on Christ and on serving. It is hard sometimes to be away from our families, but I’m learning to love people I have never met before and my parents are very proud of me,” Sister Bjarnason said.
Both Sisters plan on returning to college after they have served as missionaries for the 18 months.
Skiatook First Assembly is raffling off a basket to help support the food pantry. On the first Sunday, the raffle made $500 to benefit the food bank. That amount is expected to grow before the winner is announced.
The families Heaven Sent serves are grateful that they are able to have food this Thanksgiving despite the struggles that 2020 has brought, and the volunteers are grateful they have the opportunity to give back to the community.
Nancy has been in a position where she was in need herself when her husband was without work for a time. She didn’t tell anyone in the community how much her family was struggling and one day a laundry basket full of food appeared on her doorstep. It included the kids’ favorites. It also had cat and dog food in it for the rescue animals the family fostered.
“That’s why I volunteer at food pantries,” Nancy said. “Because I know God is going to provide no matter what.” Heaven Sent is the third food pantry Nancy has volunteered with.
Karen Boswell also volunteers for Heaven Sent. “I love working with people and it is such a blessing to help people.”
Boswell retired from Walmart after 36 years and wanted to stay busy. She often helps the elderly with any tasks they needed done like cleaning or just visiting. She also now also helps at the food pantry because helping people is just something she enjoys doing.
Peggy Salyer said, “I felt like I wanted to serve the Lord somehow and he brought me here amongst these beautiful people.”
“I just feel like I’m a servant for the Lord and I like to do things to help others,” Barbara Johnson said. “I’ve been there, done that, and I know what it means. I just enjoy helping out here.”
Heaven Sent Food Pantry is located inside the Skiatook Assembly of God, 1500 S. Osage. They are open from 1:00-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. “This is free,” Garza said. “We will never ask for a dime from anyone coming to us for help.”
“These are my people,” Garza said. “Christ wants you to love on people and so I love on the people that come here. I want them to see Christ through me.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!