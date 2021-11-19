 Skip to main content
Heaven Sent Food Pantry hands out food for Thanksgiving
The Heaven Sent Food Pantry volunteers, along with volunteers from John 3:16 Mission, handed out food for Thanksgiving meals last week. The Thanksgiving meal giveaway is an annual event that was started by Kathy Garza. 

This year, the ministry served more than 100 families. 

