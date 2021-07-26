Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Classes Coming to the Area

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging are collaborating to provide the Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program. Classes will begin on ZOOM on internet free for classes. Beginning on Monday, August 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm and will continue once a week through August 24, 2021.

The Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program helps individuals understand the many ways you can maintain a healthy brain. The workshop consists of an introductory session and four enriching sessions, each one hour in length. Those who take this workshop will learn more than a dozen ways to improve their physical and mental health.

Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.

Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Please call 1-918-660-3171or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu