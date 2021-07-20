Healthier Choices, Healthier You Classes Coming on Zoom

The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) Center of Healthy Aging will begin ZOOM classes located on internet free for classes. Beginning on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:30 pm and will continue once a week through September 2, 2021.

The Healthier Choices, Healthier You Program was developed by Stanford University’s School of Medicine. This program is designed for individuals and their caregivers who are dealing with chronic conditions. The 6 week, 2 hour classes cover techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation. The program teaches exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance. Other subjects covered include appropriate use of medications, tools for communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals, nutrition education, decision-making, and how to evaluate new treatments.

Instructors provided by OHAI, a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Section of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. OHAI serves all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard to race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, sex, age, or disability.

Classes will be held on the ZOOM Virtual Platform. Registration is required for a class or to receive more information. Additional information and class material will be provided to you with your registration. Please call 918-660-3171 or email Sharon-Elder@ouhsc.edu.