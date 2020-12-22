Health officials offer winter safety recommendations

The Tulsa Health Department continues to see an increase in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and would like to remind residents the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with people who live with you. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

“Upcoming holiday celebrations will need to continue to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said THD Executive Director, Dr. Bruce Dart. “Avoid activities that are higher risk for spread. Consider fun alternatives that pose lower risk of spreading COVID-19. We know it’s important to continue with traditions. If you can, modify those to keep everyone in your family as safe as possible.”

More Tulsa County residents tested positive in November than any other month, with more than 10,000 cases reported in November. After the first case was announced in our community, it took just under 6 months to reach 10,000 cases. What took 6 months, now only takes less than 1 month. COVID-19 is currently the 5th leading cause of death for Tulsa County residents when compared to the 2018 top causes of death. This has public health officials concerned since this is based on less than 12-months’ worth of COVID death data, so this will likely be higher.