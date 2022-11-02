HD 66 candidate column: A word from James Rankin

House District 66 is roughly two-thirds Republican and one-third Democrat. Obviously for me, I am going to have to pick up a sizable portion of the Republican vote to win even if I were able to get all of the Democratic votes.

I would say to the Republican voters that you are not going to be hurt by voting for me, especially if you are worried about my spiritual values. I am a firm Christian and try to live my life as God directs my footsteps. I did not get saved until I was 36 years old and I have a very keen sense of what God has saved me from.

To the Democratic voters that may be worried about my spiritual values I would say that because I am a firm Christian then you have no reason for alarm. As a Christian I try and treat everyone with respect and dignity whether I agree with them or not.

Real Christians are not out calling people names and trying to demean people’s choices or belittle what a person’s skin color is. I make no apologies for my faith in God, and it is because of that faith that I am about God’s business and that is to show God’s love to all.

I was raised in a Democratic family of hard working people. My father was a veteran of WWII and a survivor of the Bataan Death March and 42 months of POW captivity. He was a journeyman plumber and my mother worked as a nurse’s aide at the Oklahoma Osteopath hospital in Tulsa.

As a child it was instilled in me as well as my siblings that if you work hard you can be whatever you want to be. It was a time when the Democratic Party was a party of the working man and held firm as a party to represent family virtues. That is the type of Democratic candidate that I am, holding to God, country, and family. Values that we cherish and enjoy here in Oklahoma.

My father and brothers were avid sportsmen and I grew up around guns and hunting and fishing. Guns do not alarm me and I don’t feel taking guns from law abiding citizens is an answer to the violence issue in our country. I enjoy gun ownership and I have several guns in my possession.

I would resist any effort by government to take those from me or you. The real issue with the violence in our country, in our schools, in our churches, and in our public places can all be traced back to the spiritual problem that our country has.

The kneejerk reaction some people have is to take away the guns and the problem gets solved. But we know that is not the case. It is not the guns committing the crime, it is people. And quite frankly I want to be able to protect myself and my family as best as I can.

I support public education without reservation. I am a product of public education as well as my children. I believe all children in Oklahoma deserve a quality education and I believe all good teachers deserve to be paid a good wage.

I would appreciate your vote on November 8. Thank you. James Rankin.