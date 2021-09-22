Hannah Wilkins receives prestigious Teaching Fellowship

Forty individuals will be part of the third cohort of the WW Teaching Fellowship program in the state (Fellow names follow at the end of this release). They will attend Duquesne University, West Chester University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Of these new WW Pennsylvania Teaching Fellows:

88% majored in a STEM discipline

35% of the Fellows are teacher candidates of color, versus 18% in the overall teaching force

35% of the Fellows are male—noteworthy in a profession where as many as three-quarters of practitioners are female

“Since I took office, we’ve increased education funding by $1.8 billion, including a more than $400 million increase for the upcoming school year,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. “That investment includes science and technology education and ensuring every student has access to great STEM teachers. A better education for Pennsylvanians means a better future for all of us.”