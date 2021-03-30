“Hammered Aluminum Ware” Exhibit at the Fred & Addie Drummond Home In April

The Friends of the Frederick & Addie Drummond Home are happy to announce the Hammered Aluminum Ware Exhibit during the month of April. Visitors can view beautiful examples of hammered Aluminum ware, such as salad dishes, cookie sheets, and pitchers with matching tumblers.

During the 1900’s upt to the 1950’s, when most housewives were expected to entertain, many would use cheaper, lighter aluminum ware for t heir card games, birthday celebrations, church events, and even monthly coffee socials with their neighbors. With many metals being in short supply due to World War 1 and World War 11, hammered aluminum became popular alternative and was often given as a wedding gift. Whether hand-wrought or machine produced, hammered aluminum could be shape in innumerable designs, and never needed polishing.

The Hammered Aluminum Ware Exhibit is included with the regular admission fee. Admission is $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors 62 and older, $4.00 for student and free for children five and under. As always, OHS members receive free admissions, and all active military and veterans with ID receive free admission. Regular hours of operation are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 pm. To 5:00 p.m. for more information, please call 918-885-2374. The Frederick and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price, Hominy, OK 74035.

The Frederick & Addie Drummond home is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and share the history and the culture of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma.