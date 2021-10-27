Halloween Events

October 30

Community Halloween Event 4-7 p.m.

Skiatook families are invited to a community Halloween event at 11019 Deer Valley Drive in Skiatook. This even was created for young children with an open house, walk through a decorated trail, and a short hayride. Reservations are required. Text (918) 261-9330. Masks are required except for children under 3.

Spirit of Sperry Annual Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m.

The Spirit of Sperry annual Trunk or Treat will be held in downtown Sperry.

Chinowth & Cohen Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.

Chinowth & Cohen are hosting a trunk or treat at 500 W. Rogers Blvd.

Trick or Treat! 5:30-8 p.m.

Rooster Pen RC and Mr. Bass are hosting a trick or treat at Mr. Bass, 400 W. Rogers Blvd. There will be free candy for all trick or treaters.

Tri-County Baptist Church Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County Baptist Church, Hwy 75 and 186th St. N. is hosting a Trunk or Treat with Frito chili pies and kids games.