Halloween Events

October 30
Community Halloween Event 4-7 p.m.
Skiatook families are invited to a community Halloween event at 11019 Deer Valley Drive in Skiatook. This even was created for young children with an open house, walk through a decorated trail, and a short hayride. Reservations are required. Text (918) 261-9330. Masks are required except for children under 3.
Spirit of Sperry Annual Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m.
The Spirit of Sperry annual Trunk or Treat will be held in downtown Sperry.
Chinowth & Cohen Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.
Chinowth & Cohen are hosting a trunk or treat at 500 W. Rogers Blvd.
Trick or Treat! 5:30-8 p.m.
Rooster Pen RC and Mr. Bass are hosting a trick or treat at Mr. Bass, 400 W. Rogers Blvd. There will be free candy for all trick or treaters.
Tri-County Baptist Church Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.
Tri-County Baptist Church, Hwy 75 and 186th St. N. is hosting a Trunk or Treat with Frito chili pies and kids games.
Trunk or Treat at Skiatook Christian Church 6-8 p.m.
Skiatook Christian Church, 1102 W. Oak St. is hosting a Trunk or Treat.
October 31
Community Halloween Event 4-7 p.m.
Skiatook families are invited to a community Halloween event at 11019 Deer Valley Drive in Skiatook. This even was created for young children with an open house, walk through a decorated trail, and a short hayride. Reservations are required. Text (918) 261-9330. Masks are required except for children under 3.
Community Lighthouse Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m.
Community Lighthouse is hosting a Trunk or Treat in the Farmer’s Insurance parking lot, 227 W. Rogers Blvd.
Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd. is hosting a Trunk or Treat for the entire family.
Family Worship Center of Skiatook Trunk or Treat 6:30-8pm.
The Family Worship Center of Skiatook is hosting a Trunk or Treat with candy and hot dogs.