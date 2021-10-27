 Skip to main content
Halloween Events
Halloween Events

Happy Halloween
Lindsey Chastain

October 30

Community Halloween Event 4-7 p.m.

Skiatook families are invited to a community Halloween event at 11019 Deer Valley Drive in Skiatook. This even was created for young children with an open house, walk through a decorated trail, and a short hayride. Reservations are required. Text (918) 261-9330. Masks are required except for children under 3.

Spirit of Sperry Annual Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m.

The Spirit of Sperry annual Trunk or Treat will be held in downtown Sperry.

Chinowth & Cohen Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.

Chinowth & Cohen are hosting a trunk or treat at 500 W. Rogers Blvd.

Trick or Treat! 5:30-8 p.m.

Rooster Pen RC and Mr. Bass are hosting a trick or treat at Mr. Bass, 400 W. Rogers Blvd. There will be free candy for all trick or treaters.

Tri-County Baptist Church Trunk or Treat 5:30 p.m.

Tri-County Baptist Church, Hwy 75 and 186th St. N. is hosting a Trunk or Treat with Frito chili pies and kids games.

Trunk or Treat at Skiatook Christian Church 6-8 p.m.

Skiatook Christian Church, 1102 W. Oak St. is hosting a Trunk or Treat.

October 31

Community Lighthouse Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m.

Community Lighthouse is hosting a Trunk or Treat in the Farmer’s Insurance parking lot, 227 W. Rogers Blvd.

Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 825 W. Rogers Blvd. is hosting a Trunk or Treat for the entire family.

Family Worship Center of Skiatook Trunk or Treat 6:30-8pm.

The Family Worship Center of Skiatook is hosting a Trunk or Treat with candy and hot dogs.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

