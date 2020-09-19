 Skip to main content
Gracee Shriver in concert for Pioneer Day

Gracee Shriver: NBC’s “The Voice” (copy)

Gracee Shriver, a 16-year-old from Owasso, made her television debut when she auditioned for coaches on NBC’s “The Voice” on Oct. 15, 2019. Justin Lubin/NBC

 NBC

Gracee Shriver will be presenting a concert at the Pioneer Day Main Stage from 6-8 p.m.

Shriver, an Owasso resident, competed on The Voice on NBC in 2019 competing under Team Blake. Shriver was only 16 years old. She made it to the top 20 on the competition.

Singing classics such as "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac helped make her a fan favorite.

